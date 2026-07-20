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Written by William Subergstaff writerReviewed by Robert Lakinstaff editor

Bitcoin price hits $65K wall as stocks battle ‘record’ institutional tech sell-off

MarketsPublishedJul 20, 2026

Bitcoin faced troublesome resistance at $65,000 while traders still saw a potential BTC price breakout into a “bullish market structure.”

Traders balked on Bitcoin (BTC) at $65,000 on Monday as crypto and risk-assets remained under pressure.

Key points:

  • Bitcoin staged several unsuccessful attempts to break and hold $65,000.
  • US stocks face pressure from both the Iran war and an ongoing institutional tech sell-off.
  • Bitcoin traders stay positive on the odds of BTC/USD heading closer to $70,000 next.

Crypto stocks face “record pace” of US tech-stock selling

Data from TradingView showed BTC price volatility returning around Monday’s Wall Street open.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

US equities faced multiple headwinds to start the week, with the US-Iran war quashing risk appetite and a tech-stock sell-off gaining strength.

Trading resource The Kobeissi Letter reported that hedge funds were selling tech stocks “at a record pace.”

“Hedge funds have sold information technology stocks in 6 of the last 8 weeks. This brings total 8-week sales to the largest in at least 10 years,” it said in a post on X, citing Goldman Sachs data.

US tech stock investment trend data. Source: The Kobeissi Letter/X

To be sure, the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index were both modestly higher at the time of writing, while the Dow Jones was down 0.3% on the day.

Oil prices remained above $80 per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz looked set to stay closed amid intensifying rhetoric from both the US and Iran.

CFDs on US WTI crude oil one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

In a post on Truth Social at the weekend, US president Donald Trump called for Iran to be included in a sanctions package initially focused on Russia.

Source: Truth Social

Bitcoin price upside hits $65,000 roadblock

BTC price action found little room for upside as the $65,000 mark became a point of repeated momentum failure.

Related: Trader maintains $67K BTC price target: Five things to know in Bitcoin this week

“The $65K level has capped price for the entirety of July so far,” trader Daan Crypto Trades wrote in an X post.

“But I do think the longer price spends here, the more likely the $65K level is to break. Especially with the higher lows being made over the past 3 weeks.”

BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X

Daan Crypto Trades joined those who saw the next likely upside target at just above $67,000. He said this was where BTC/USD would “break into a bullish market structure.”

Others referenced seasonality directing current price behavior, with summer traditionally devoid of major moves up or down.

“The markets are in a summer break, it feels like,” crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe told his roughly 819,000 X followers while discussing largest altcoin Ether (ETH).

In a separate post, Van de Poppe gave a BTC price target of between $67,500 and $69,000 for the “coming weeks.” Earlier, he saw August offering even higher levels of up to $80,000, a level last seen in mid-May.

BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Michaël van de Poppe/X

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This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

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