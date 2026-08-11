Trading platform eToro will acquire TradeZero as part of its US expansion as it reported crypto-related revenue fell by about 30% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Trading platform eToro plans to acquire US online brokerage TradeZero as part of its US expansion plans, the company announced Tuesday.

In its second-quarter report, eToro reported $1.59 billion in revenue, down from $2 billion in the comparable 2025 period. Of that, $1.34 billion was revenue from crypto assets, down about 30% from $1.9 billion in Q2 of 2025. However, eToro reported $1.35 billion in crypto-related cost of revenue and $19.7 million in net income from crypto assets. Total net income was $53.4 million.

Equities and commodities-related trading generated $141 million in net income for the platform.

The company has been expanding into digital assets as part of its plans to become a multi-asset platform. In April, it announced plans to acquire self-custodial wallet provider Zengo.

“More than 60% of users who traded commodities during Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 subsequently traded equities in Q2 2026, and nearly nine in ten of those users have also traded crypto on eToro,” said Meron Shani, the chief financial officer at eToro.

Total cryptocurrency trades on the platform fell to 1.4 million in July, marking a 73% decline year-on-year. The invested amount was down 50%.

TradeZero generated about $80 million of revenue with 81% gross margins in the last 12 months ended June 30, 2026. EToro expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year after closing, which is expected in the first half of 2026.

The Nasdaq-traded ETOR shares were down more than 5% in pre-market activity on Tuesday, poised to extend Monday’s decline, according to Yahoo Finance data.

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