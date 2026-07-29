RL1 began operations as a member-owned blockchain cooperative backed by 10 European financial institutions, including ABN AMRO, DekaBank and Natixis CIB.

Ten European financial institutions have launched Regulated Layer One (RL1), a jointly owned blockchain cooperative designed for regulated financial markets and tokenized assets.

On Tuesday, the group announced that RL1 had been established as a European Cooperative Society in Luxembourg and had begun operations with founding members including ABN AMRO, Cecabank, Chartered Investment, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, DekaBank, DZ BANK, LBBW, Natixis CIB, SC Ventures and Seturion.

RL1 said each member will have equal decision-making rights over the network’s governance and development.

The private, permissioned network is based on infrastructure developed by German fintech Secure Worldwide Interbank Asset Transfer (SWIAT), which has now transferred ownership of the network to the cooperative.

SWIAT said the platform has processed more than 50 transactions worth over 700 million euros (about $808 million) during three years of production use.

The blockchain is designed to support institutional use cases including digital money, tokenized bonds, collateral and blockchain-based settlement. RL1 said the shared network could reduce fragmentation caused by financial institutions operating separate distributed ledger systems.

Former SWIAT managing director Henning Vollbehr will lead RL1. KfW and L-Bank will continue supporting the initiative, while RL1 said it is in discussions with additional institutions, including NatWest, about joining the network.

Related: CoinShares debuts Bitcoin mining ETF in Europe entrance