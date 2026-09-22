21shares listed physically backed ZEC and ETHFI products on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, as issuers broaden their offerings beyond major cryptocurrencies.

European asset manager 21shares has launched the region’s first exchange-traded product tied to Zcash, extending the privacy coin’s reach into regulated markets following its strong performance over the past year.

On Tuesday, 21shares listed its physically backed Zcash ETP on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, allowing investors to gain exposure to ZEC through brokerage accounts without holding the cryptocurrency directly.

The asset manager also introduced an ETP tracking ETHFI, the governance and utility token of Ether.fi, a decentralized finance protocol that offers staking and other crypto-based financial services. The ETHFI product is physically backed and trades on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam.

Both ETPs carry an annual management fee of 2.5%, well above the fees charged by many Bitcoin and Ether investment products in Europe.

The Zcash ETP follows the arrival of the Grayscale Zcash ETF in the United States, which trades on NYSE Arca under the ticker ZCSH. The addition of Zcash products in the United States and Europe reflects growing institutional interest in the privacy coin.

Related: Dragonfly’s Qureshi calls for end to Zcash dev fund after 2028

Zcash’s rally puts Bitcoin comparisons back in focus

The move comes after Zcash emerged as one of the crypto market’s standout performers, recently surging past $1,500 and gaining nearly 1,100% over the past year, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The rally has brought renewed attention to Zcash’s potential as a Bitcoin (BTC) alternative. Grayscale head of research Zach Pandl has argued that Zcash could benefit from “second-mover advantages” that may help it overcome Bitcoin’s entrenched network effects, something earlier alternatives such as Litecoin (LTC) have struggled to do.

Interest in Zcash has also spread to the mining sector. Fortitude Digital Mining told Cointelegraph that it mined about 28% of all ZEC produced in the first half of 2026, reflecting the scale of its operations on the network. The company said its focus on Zcash is based on its proof-of-work model, capped supply and privacy features.

Related: Zcash’s Ironwood upgrade faces possible delay over infrastructure readiness



