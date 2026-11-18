BlackRock’s staked Ether ETF earns a share of what traders pay to get one Ethereum transaction ahead of another.

That income is why BlackRock flagged the prosecution of Anton and James Peraire-Bueno in its prospectus. If profiting from the order of trades were found unlawful, the firm warned, its staking program could be disrupted.

The brothers’ acquittal left that risk unresolved because the fraud case turned on a narrower question. Three traders lost about $25 million when trades ran in a different order from the one the brothers’ validator had signed.

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To prove fraud, prosecutors had to show that signing the proposed block amounted to a promise to publish the trades in that order. They couldn’t establish what terms the brothers had accepted from the service that sent them the block.

That gap in the evidence helps explain the value of a provision in BlackRock’s own staking agreement. When the fund wants validators to maintain controls for screening sanctioned wallets, Coinbase must get a binding commitment from them. If a validator breaks that promise, the fund can point to a duty the validator accepted and ask Coinbase to enforce it.

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