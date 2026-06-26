Australia’s financial regulator extended temporary enforcement relief for digital asset businesses until Sept. 30 as firms transition into the country’s licensing system.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has given digital asset businesses another three months to apply for licenses required under its updated regulatory guidance.

Australia's financial regulator said that the temporary protection from enforcement would remain in place until Sept. 30, pushed from the previous June 30 deadline.

The extension applies to businesses seeking an Australian Financial Services (AFS) license, as well as companies that may require market or clearing and settlement authorizations.

ASIC also expanded the no-action relief to cover digital asset businesses operating through authorized representatives or intermediary arrangements with licensed firms, widening the pool of companies eligible for the transition period.

The regulator said it has received about 30 license applications since updating its digital asset guidance in October 2025.

Source: ASIC

Australia’s crypto licensing transition takes shape

ASIC previously introduced the no-action position after updating its Information Sheet 225 (INFO 225) guidance to clarify how existing financial services laws apply to digital assets. The guidance states that many digital asset products are financial products under existing law, meaning many providers require an AFS licence.

That approach rests on ASIC’s view that Australia’s definitions of financial products are broad and technology-neutral. The regulator said its interpretation was recently reinforced by the High Court’s Block Earner ruling, which found that the company’s former crypto yield product was a financial product under the Corporations Act.

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The temporary relief is separate from Australia’s Digital Asset Framework, which passed Parliament in April and is scheduled to commence on April 9, 2027.

The law will bring digital asset platforms and tokenized custody platforms under Australia’s financial services licensing regime. ASIC has warned that some firms licensed under the current guidance may need additional authorizations once the new framework takes effect.

“Many digital asset firms that apply for a licence based on INFO 225 will also need to add DAP and TCP authorisations to their licence once that regime commences,” ASIC said in a May announcement.

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