Some affluent investors increasingly cite long-term appreciation and diversification as reasons for holding crypto.
Lee said Bitcoin’s growth has made it more viable as a portfolio diversifier, giving the example of an investor allocating 5% to gold and another 5% to Bitcoin rather than looking for rapid returns.
Recent data suggests affluent investors who already hold crypto are taking a longer-term view of the asset class.
On Monday, a CoinShares survey of 2,230 investors with at least $500,000 in investable assets found long-term appreciation and diversification were the leading reasons for investing in crypto, while short-term speculation ranked last. Bitcoin was held by 80% of digital asset investors surveyed.
Related: BitMine sets 5% Ether supply ‘hard cap’ as accumulation target nears
Still, crypto remains far from a standard allocation among wealthy families.
A JPMorgan report published in February, based on a survey of 333 single-family offices across 30 countries, found that 89% had no cryptocurrency exposure, while their average allocation to crypto and digital assets was just 0.4%. Just 17% of respondents viewed crypto and digital assets as a key investment theme.
Magazine: US crypto rules need to survive the next election