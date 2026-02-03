Artificial intelligence has emerged as the dominant investment theme for the world’s largest family offices, while cryptocurrencies continue to attract limited interest, according to a new report from JPMorgan Private Bank.

The bank’s 2026 Global Family Office Report polled 333 single-family offices across 30 countries between May and July 2025. It shows that 65% of respondents, or 216 offices, are prioritizing artificial intelligence-related investments either now or in the future. By contrast, just 17% (56 offices) view crypto and digital assets as a key investment theme.

Crypto remained largely absent from family office portfolios. According to the report, 89% of family offices currently have no exposure to cryptocurrencies, while the average global allocation to crypto and digital assets sits at just 0.4%. Exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) is even smaller, averaging 0.2%, according to the data.

Even gold, often seen as a traditional hedge in times of uncertainty, commands little attention, with 72% of respondents reporting zero exposure. “Despite geopolitical fears, family offices avoid gold and crypto,” the report wrote, adding that “appetite for traditional and emerging hedges remains limited.”

Top investment themes among family offices. Source: JPMorgan

Private equity leads planned allocation increases among family offices

About 59% of the respondents, 197 offices, are based in the United States. The remaining participants span Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Private equity stands out as the most favored asset class, with 37% of respondents planning to increase allocations over the next 12 to 18 months. Growth equity and venture capital, often viewed as the primary gateways to early-stage AI innovation, are also gaining traction, even though more than half of family offices still report no current exposure to those segments.

Geopolitics is the top risk for family offices globally, cited by 20% as their main concern, followed by liquidity and trade policy at 12% each. Asset valuations, economic growth and portfolio concentration trail close behind.

Top risks impacting portfolio positioning among family offices. Source: JPMorgan

Asian family offices increase crypto exposure

In a report last year, Reuters claimed that wealthy families and family offices across Asia have ramped up their exposure to cryptocurrencies, with some targeting allocations of about 5% of their portfolios. The report found increasing interest across Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China, driven by more client enquiries, stronger trading volumes and fresh demand for crypto-focused funds.

In June, VMS Group, a Hong Kong-based multi-family office with $4 billion under management, announced plans to enter crypto for the first time, considering an investment of up to $10 million in Re7 Capital strategies.

