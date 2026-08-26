The funds are $390 million short of October 2025’s inflow total after cutting their year-to-date net outflow deficit by more than half.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their inflow streak to seven trading days on Tuesday, attracting $314.37 million in net inflows.

The streak has brought August inflows to $3.03 billion, leaving the funds $390 million short of October 2025’s total with four trading sessions remaining, according to SoSoValue data.

August is on track to become their strongest month since then, while the rebound has cut year-to-date net outflows by more than half to $2.26 billion.

Total net assets reached $99.05 billion, while cumulative net inflows rose to $54.36 billion.

Monthly flows in US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs since August 2025. Source: SoSoValue

At publishing time, Bitcoin traded at $78,880, down 2% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin briefly surged past $80,000 on Tuesday.

Market sentiment weakened, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index falling to 65 from 74 a day earlier, though it remained in “Greed” territory, according to Alternative.me.

US spot Ether ETFs also extended their inflow streak to seven trading days, adding $179.8 million on Tuesday and bringing inflows over the period to about $1 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Related: Bitcoin slips from $80K as gold cools with falling US bond yields