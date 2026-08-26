Monthly flows in US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs since August 2025. Source: SoSoValue
At publishing time, Bitcoin traded at $78,880, down 2% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin briefly surged past $80,000 on Tuesday.
Market sentiment weakened, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index falling to 65 from 74 a day earlier, though it remained in “Greed” territory, according to Alternative.me.
US spot Ether ETFs also extended their inflow streak to seven trading days, adding $179.8 million on Tuesday and bringing inflows over the period to about $1 billion, according to SoSoValue data.
Related: Bitcoin slips from $80K as gold cools with falling US bond yields