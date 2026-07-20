Monthly flows in US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs since January. Source: SoSoValue
Analysts said the return of inflows suggests selling pressure is easing, but the current pace of buying remains too limited to confirm a broader uptrend.
The two-week ETF inflow streak came as Bitcoin recovered toward $64,000 after falling from higher levels in June, but the move has not yet been strong enough to confirm a broader trend reversal, according to Simon-Peter Massabni, head of business development at XS.com.
Bitcoin needs to “decisively break above the $65,000–$65,500 range” to confirm a new uptrend, Massabni told Cointelegraph, adding that the current recovery “still lacks real strength.”
Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me
“Four consecutive sessions of inflows should be interpreted as a sign that selling pressure is easing, rather than clear evidence that institutional investors have returned on a broad scale,” Massabni said, referring to the daily ETF flow data from last week.
Massabni also highlighted Citigroup’s recent revision to its Bitcoin ETF outlook, which reflects concerns over the strength of institutional demand.
On July 1, Citi cut its 12-month ETF inflow forecast from $10 billion to zero after weaker-than-expected flows and recent outflows. The bank also lowered its 12-month Bitcoin price target from $112,000 to $82,000.
Related: Prediction markets defy crypto downturn with record Q2 volume: CoinGecko
“The market does not lack reasons to start buying Bitcoin,” Massabni said, adding that “what is still missing is a sufficiently strong catalyst — most likely a flow of capital large and persistent enough to turn the current rebound into a genuine trend.”
Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas compared Bitcoin ETFs’ trajectory with gold ETFs, noting that both products have experienced rapid adoption followed by extended periods of weaker performance.
Source: Eric Balchunas
In an X post on Friday, Balchunas said Bitcoin ETFs may follow a similar pattern of “spectacular gains, painful drawdowns and recoveries,” with each cycle potentially setting higher highs over time.
Magazine: Will the US get CLARITY this week? Bitcoin’s new $80K target: Hodler’s Digest, July 19