Ether ETFs also break outflow streak

Total spot Bitcoin ETF net inflow. Source: SoSoValue
Last week, Real Vision chief crypto analyst Jamie Coutts told Cointelegraph that Bitcoin could be entering the latter stages of the bear market, based on early technical signs suggesting that selling pressure is easing.
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“I think we're getting through most of the bear market action. It's still not over, clearly. But you know, I think we're approaching at least the second half,” Coutts said.
Other analysts say there could be further downsides ahead.
Russell Thompson, chief investment officer at asset manager Hilbert Capital told Cointelegraph last week that he believes Bitcoin remains in a downcycle and could hit a low around October this year.
Meanwhile, US-listed spot Ether ETFs also broke their eight-week losing streak, with $84.42 million in net inflows for the week ended Friday, led by BlackRock and Fidelity’s Ether funds.
The inflows paled in comparison with the $1.2 billion in net outflows since May 11.
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