New data is providing a clearer picture of how January’s US winter storm affected Bitcoin mining operations, showing that daily production among publicly traded miners dropped sharply during the disruption.

The storm swept across large parts of the continental United States, prompting miners to curtail operations amid grid stress, snow, ice and extreme cold, and highlighting how closely mining activity is now tied to energy market conditions.

Daily production among publicly traded miners tracked by CryptoQuant typically averaged between 70 and 90 Bitcoin (BTC) in the weeks leading up to the storm, before falling to roughly 30 to 40 BTC per day at the height of the disruption, according to data shared by CryptoQuant head of research Julio Moreno.

Production later showed partial signs of recovery from its lows as weather conditions improved, suggesting the pullback reflected temporary and largely voluntary curtailments.

Previous Cointelegraph reporting examined how the storm coincided with a decline in US Bitcoin hashrate and a rally in mining stocks. The latest production data adds further detail on the extent of the operational disruption.

The miners tracked by CryptoQuant include Core Scientific (CORZ), Bitfarms (BITF), CleanSpark (CLSK), MARA Holdings (MARA), Iris Energy (IREN) and Canaan (CAN), which also operates a self-mining business.

Among them, miners with major US operations include Core Scientific, CleanSpark, Marathon, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf and Cipher Mining.

A more challenging environment for miners

The winter storm disruption comes as Bitcoin miners are already navigating a difficult operating environment, illustrating how external shocks can compound existing pressures on the sector.

While miners have long been recognized for their ability to help stabilize power grids through load balancing and demand response, broader economic and market conditions have weighed heavily on profitability. Declining Bitcoin prices and network hashrate, combined with steadily rising operating costs throughout 2025, have tightened margins across the industry.

Last year, industry publication The Miner Mag described the situation as the “harshest margin environment of all time,” citing elevated energy costs, capital constraints and post-halving revenue compression.

Cointelegraph previously reported that these pressures are expected to intensify heading into 2026, as miners grapple with thinner margins, consolidation and a growing shift toward artificial intelligence and high-performance computing as alternative revenue streams.

