Bitcoin is trading in uncharted territory, potentially approaching the six-figure price tag for the first time in history following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election.

The Bitcoin (BTC) price broke above a new high of $82,410 at 10:19 am UTC on Nov. 11, Bitstamp data shows.

BTC/USD, 1-month chart. Source: TradingView

Still, this may be only a pitstop for the Bitcoin price, which is expected to breach the $85,000 mark within the next week, according to Ryan Lee, the chief analyst at Bitget Research.

Lee told Cointelegraph:

“This week, we expect the volatility of BTC and ETH to continue to increase, with potential upward breakthroughs followed by rapid corrections. The predicted range for BTC this week is between $76,000 and $85,000.”

Trump’s election victory has bolstered investor appetite for risk-on assets like Bitcoin.

The Republican president-elect could set Bitcoin on a track to breach $100,000 before the end of the year, Bitget Research’s chief analyst previously told Cointelegraph.

Options market suggests strong Bitcoin investor sentiment

While some analysts had argued that the current Bitcoin rally lacked the fundamental macroeconomic conditions to reach an all-time high, BTC has continued to climb since Trump’s win.

Options markets, or the “relative prices of call and put options,” also point to a strong investor sentiment among Bitcoin holders, Lee explained:

“BTC call options have become significantly more expensive than put options, showing a strong bullish bias and a degree of market consensus for further upward movements. This week, we expect the volatility of BTC and ETH to continue to increase, with potential upward breakthroughs followed by rapid corrections.”

On Nov. 11, Bitcoin also surpassed a record $1.6 trillion market capitalization, as the price exceeded the $81,000 high.

Ether price breaches $3,200, bolstered by Bitcoin’s all-time high

The Ether (ETH) price could also benefit from Bitcoin’s recent bullish moves.

Ether surpassed $3,200 over the weekend, bolstered by Bitcoin breaching the $80,0000 psychological mark.

ETH&BTC, 1-month chart. Source: Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s continued rally suggests more upward momentum for Ether during the next week, Lee said. He added:

“ETH is expected to fluctuate between $2,800 and $3,500. Users should exercise caution when using leverage and consider taking profits promptly based on market conditions.”

Ether’s price is up 29% on the weekly chart, surpassing Bank of America’s market capitalization by about $40 billion when it exceeded a $383 billion market cap.

