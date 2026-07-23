Top 10 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET
Other entrepreneurs are taking the Bitcoin treasury concept in a different direction. Last week, Bitcoin analyst Lyn Alden co-founded Orange Juice HODLINGS, a permanent-capital holding company backed by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas that launched with $40 million in initial funding.
Rather than simply accumulating Bitcoin, the company plans to acquire and hold profitable businesses indefinitely while using Bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset, combining long-term business ownership with a Bitcoin-backed balance sheet.
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