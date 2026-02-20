Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group took a hit on Thursday after the Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence infrastructure firm announced a $300 million convertible senior note offering.

Bitdeer said that it intends to offer a “principal amount” of $300 million in convertible senior notes with an option for purchasers to buy an additional $45 million in a private placement.

It is the second convertible note offering from the firm, following a $150 million offering in April 2024 that also triggered an 18% stock slump.

Convertible senior notes are a loan that investors can convert into shares of the issuing company’s common stock, and holders of these notes have priority over other debt holders in the event of the company’s bankruptcy.

The new notes, due to settle in 2032, are senior unsecured obligations with semiannual interest payments and can be converted into cash, shares, or a combination of both.

Bitdeer intends to use the proceeds for data center expansion, AI cloud growth, development of crypto mining rigs, and general corporate purposes.

The company is headquartered in Singapore, with data centers in the US, Norway and Bhutan.

Bitdeer stock tanks 17% on latest offering

Shares in Bitdeer (BTDR) ended trading on Thursday down 17.38% to $7.94 and fell slightly in after-hours trading to $7.89.

Company stock is currently down 29% since the beginning of the year and almost 70% since its January 2025 all-time high of around $26.

Bitder fell by 17% on Thursday to its lowest level since April. Source: Google Finance

Convertible debt often puts pressure on shares as investors factor in the risk of future dilution: if the stock rises, noteholders may convert their debt into equity, increasing the share count.

Capped call transactions to offset dilution

Bitdeer is also running a concurrent registered direct share offering tied to a plan to repurchase a portion of its existing convertible notes due in 2029.

Bitdeer plans to use “capped call transactions,” derivatives used when issuing convertible notes to offset dilution, but that did not prevent its stock from sliding.

