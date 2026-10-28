South Korea’s crypto exchange Bithumb is investigating the extent of a data leak caused by a hack of its internal mobile system earlier this week, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

Bithumb discovered the breach of its in-house mobile system — the platform used by employees to communicate internally — on Tuesday and notified the Korea Internet & Security Agency and the Personal Information Protection Commission that day, according to Yonhap, which cited industry sources.

The exchange is investigating the scope of the attack, including whether member data was leaked.

“We are analyzing the exact scope, including the possibility of member information being involved,” Bithumb told Yonhap. “We will provide an official announcement this morning. However, the internal work system is separated from the virtual asset trading system, so customer virtual assets cannot be accessed through this breach.”

Cointelegraph reached out to Bithumb for further comment.

The incident adds to a recent wave of cyberattacks in Korea’s financial sector.

During a meeting at the Financial Supervisory Authority headquarters on Wednesday, Governor Lee Chan-jin said cyberattacks had hit 16 South Korean financial firms as of Oct. 14.

The Korea Times reports that asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments and Daishin Securities were also recent victims of cyberattacks.

Daishin Securities said that personal and credit information belonging to 38,490 customers had been leaked. Mirae Asset Global Investments said it had blocked abnormal external access to some web systems and was investigating the incident. The company said investor information was not affected, according to Yonhap.

Related: Bithumb sets 2028 IPO timetable as it overhauls internal controls