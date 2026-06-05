Ether faces pressure despite Bitmine’s continued accumulation 

Top Ethereum treasury companies. Source: CoinGecko
Bitmine shares rose more than 6% on Monday following the announcement, though the stock remains down around 38% year-to-date, according to Yahoo Finance data. The company had a market capitalization of about $9.59 billion.
Source: Yahoo Finance
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It has been a difficult year for Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, even as Bitmine aggressively expands its treasury. CoinGecko data shows ETH is down more than 43% year-to-date, falling from above $3,000 in January to about $1,685 on Monday.
Source: CoinGecko
Some large holders have reduced their exposure during the downturn. In May, the Ethereum Foundation sold 20,000 ETH through two over-the-counter transactions worth about $46.8 million combined. The sales followed an earlier 5,000 ETH deal in March, bringing the foundation's total ETH sold this year to 25,000 ETH.
The cryptocurrency's weak price performance has also prompted some long-time Ethereum supporters to reassess their investment outlook. In May, Bankless co-founder David Hoffman said he had sold the remainder of his Ether holdings, arguing that the long-standing "ETH is Money" thesis had largely played out.
Hoffman said he remains bullish on Ethereum as a network but believes much of its future growth may not be reflected in the token itself. He said that layer-2 networks and other ecosystem participants capture a significant share of the economic value generated on the blockchain.
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