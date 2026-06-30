Shares in Bitmine rose Monday, stemming losses over the past trading week. Source: Google Finance
Meanwhile, rival crypto treasury firms Sharplink and Forward Industries, along with crypto exchange Gemini and crypto services firm Galaxy Digital, were also added to the Russell 3000 Index on Friday, which tracks the largest 3,000 US companies.
Ether fell below $1,600 last week, with Lee commenting that “it is not surprising to see 'window dressing' leading to investors reducing their holdings in assets that have fallen in the past three months.”
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