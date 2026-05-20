Source: Matt Hougan
Other crypto platforms have also looked to expand beyond just crypto, with many major US crypto exchanges, such as Coinbase, Kraken and Gemini, working to expand into prediction markets and tokenized equities trading to shore up their balance sheets.
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SEC Chair Paul Atkins has also given his support to “super-apps” that can custody and trade multiple assets on one regulatory license. He has tasked the regulator with exploring how it can allow tokens tied to securities to trade on platforms it doesn’t regulate.
Hougan argued that Hyperliquid “has become the ‘super-app’ Atkins envisioned — a ‘non-SEC regulated platform’ offering investors exposure to ‘a variety of asset classes.’”
He added, however, that the platform “still needs to mature” as it is not available in the US and would need to integrate itself into the country’s regulatory system.
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes was also bullish on HYPE in a March blog post, saying the platform could continue to see its token rally if it continues to pull volume away from centralized exchanges and expand its product offerings.
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