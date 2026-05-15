BHYP offers spot exposure to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and will stake a portion of its holdings through Bitwise’s in-house staking division.

Bitwise Asset Management has launched a US-listed investment product tied to Hyperliquid, offering investors spot exposure to the token and staking rewards linked to the decentralized derivatives platform.

The fund, trading under the ticker BHYP on the New York Stock Exchange, is the second US-listed Hyperliquid product to launch this week. Bitwise said the fund plans to stake a significant portion of its HYPE (HYPE) holdings through its in-house staking division.

Hyperliquid is a decentralized trading-focused layer 1 blockchain launched in 2023 that offers perpetual futures, spot trading and lending services. Bitwise said the platform processed about $2.9 trillion in trading volume in 2025 and accounted for roughly 60% of global onchain derivatives open interest as of May 5, citing DefiLlama data.

HYPE was trading at around $44 on Friday with a market capitalization of roughly $11.22 billion, making it the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market value, according to CoinMarketCap data. The token is used for staking, governance and ecosystem participation.

Bitwise, which manages about $11 billion in client assets across crypto investment products including exchange-traded funds, private funds and staking strategies, said the fund will charge a 0.34% sponsor fee, which will be waived for the first month on the fund’s first $500 million in assets.

HYPE token price. Source: CoinGecko

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Hyperliquid draws growing institutional interest

The launch comes as institutional interest in Hyperliquid and HYPE-linked investment products expands across crypto asset managers, venture capital firms and trading platforms.

Earlier this week, 21Shares launched its THYP Hyperliquid fund in the US, drawing about $1.2 million in net inflows and $1.8 million in trading volume on its first trading day, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart. Grayscale Investments is also awaiting a decision on its proposed Hyperliquid fund.

On Wednesday, onchain analytics account Lookonchain said wallets linked to venture capital company Andreessen Horowitz had accumulated about $67 million worth of HYPE over the previous month and staked roughly $51 million worth of the token.

Source: Lookonchain

The following day, Coinbase announced it would become the official treasury deployer for USDC (USDC) on Hyperliquid, where the stablecoin’s supply has grown to around $5 billion since the network launched in 2023, according to DeFiLlama data.

As Hyperliquid gains traction as a decentralized derivatives exchange, centralized crypto companies have also expanded deeper into perpetual futures and offshore derivatives markets through new trading products and international launches.

Earlier this year, Coinbase launched stock perpetual futures for eligible non-US users, while Kraken rolled out tokenized equity perpetual futures tied to assets including Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) for offshore clients.

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