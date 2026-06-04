Source: Apex Group
As part of the collaboration, LRC Group, a pan-European real estate investment company, manages the fund, while RWA-focused Archax exchange acts as custodian and the initial distribution partner.
Ownera, a connectivity network for tokenized assets, provides the interoperability layer that connects issuers, custodians and distribution channels.
Cointelegraph reached out to Apex Group for additional details on the fund but had not received a response by publication.
Related: RWA market hits $51B as tokenized private credits surges: Bernstein
The project adds real estate to a growing list of institutional tokenization efforts, including tokenized money-market funds, private funds and collateral networks.
Apex Group previously collaborated with US crypto exchange Coinbase to launch a tokenized Bitcoin (BTC) yield fund on the Base blockchain in March.
Other investment banks such as JPMorgan have also expanded tokenization infrastructure through Kinexys, which focuses on payments, collateral and asset tokenization.
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