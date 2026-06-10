The Spiderchain developer told users to withdraw assets by July 9 after concluding demand for Bitcoin-native DeFi was not sufficient to support the network.

Botanix, a Bitcoin scaling network that set out to bring “real utility” to BTC without token incentives, is winding down after four years in operation.

In a Tuesday post on X, Botanix told users to withdraw all Bitcoin and other assets by July 9, after which remaining assets will be swept and “be unrecoverable.”

The decision comes despite integrations with major crypto infrastructure providers, including Chainlink, Fireblocks and Galaxy, and the launch of a consumer-facing Bitcoin neobank app.

Botanix’s Spiderchain architecture combines an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chain with proof-of-stake-style consensus.

That structure allowed it to offer Ethereum-like programmability for Bitcoin while relying on a set of validators and a dynamic federation, rather than purely on Bitcoin’s own consensus for security and settlement.

In its shutdown notice, the team said the technology and products worked but failed to achieve sustainable product-market fit or economics.

Botanix shut-down notice. Source: Botanix

Botanix said most users still treat Bitcoin primarily as a reserve asset and yield vehicle rather than something they want to use frequently in onchain applications, and that existing demand for Bitcoin-backed decentralized finance (DeFi) is largely being met by wrapped BTC on Ethereum.

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The team also cited a broader concentration of attention and trading volume on large exchanges, trading platforms and traditional financial intermediaries, which left infrastructure-heavy networks like Botanix struggling to generate enough fee revenue to cover their costs.

Users have until July 9 to withdraw assets

Botanix has warned that anyone who does not remove their Bitcoin and other assets by July 9 will lose access, highlighting the practical risks for retail users when experimental DeFi platforms are wound down.

The shutdown comes as other projects seek to extend Bitcoin’s programmability, including Stacks and Rootstock, which operate independent blockchains linked to Bitcoin, and newer efforts such as Citrea that use different mixes of Bitcoin anchoring, proof-of-stake-style designs and token incentives

Citrea co-founder and chief executive Orkun Mahir Kılıç told Cointelegraph Botanix’s experience is less an indictment of Bitcoin DeFi than of “a cloning-first approach” that largely replicated existing EVM protocols without offering long-term BTC holders a distinct value proposition.

He argued that Citrea is instead focused on applications that “fundamentally require Bitcoin’s specific architecture and trust-minimized settlement,” rather than competing as one more general-purpose chain, pointing to use cases like private payments and Bitcoin-native capital markets rather than generic lending and trading forks.

Cointelegraph reached out to Botanix for comment but did not receive a response by publication.

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