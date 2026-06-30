ARK Invest's biggest crypto stock purchases over the past three trading days were Coinbase and Circle, whose shares have fallen 17% and 27.6%, respectively, over the past month.

Tech-focused asset manager ARK Invest has capitalized on the recent crypto market downturn, buying a combined $43.5 million worth of shares in crypto firms such as Coinbase and Circle over the past three trading days.

Data from ARK Invest shows the asset manager bought another 122,544 shares in Coinbase (COIN) worth about $18.6 million since Thursday, while adding another 169,777 shares in Circle (CRCL) worth roughly $12.9 million over the same time frame.

The firm also purchased nearly $5.2 million worth of shares in crypto exchange Bullish (BLSH) and added another $5.12 million in brokerage firm Robinhood (HOOD), which has pushed aggressively into the crypto tokenization space in recent months. It also bought $1.69 million worth of shares in crypto-friendly bank SoFi Technologies (SOFI) on Monday.

ARK’s purchases come as investors have turned bearish on these crypto-related stocks. CRCL, COIN and BLSH have fallen 27.6%, 16.9% and 26.3%, respectively, over the past month. During that time, Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to a near two-year low of $58,190, while confidence that the CLARITY Act will pass before the US midterm elections in November has faded.

Changes made to ARK’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) on Monday. Source: ARK Invest

Most of the newly purchased shares were added to the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the firm’s flagship fund, followed by the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

Related: Kiwoom eyes Bithumb stake as Korean brokerages push into crypto: Report

The ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) was also topped up with crypto-related stocks.

ARK also added to its positions in Elon Musk’s SpaceX (SPCX) and software intelligence platform Palantir (PLTR) over the past three trading days.

Over the same period, ARK reduced positions in Alibaba (BABA), Roku (ROKU), Strata Critical Medical (SRTA) and several other companies.

Magazine: Bitcoin slides to $58K, XRP hits $1 but onchain data promising: Market Moves