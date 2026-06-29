As Bybit pulls back in EEA, MENA business expands

Source: OKX CEO Mingxing “Star” Xu
Under MiCA, crypto companies offering services to EU-based users in 27 countries must be licensed as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) by a regulator in one of the member states. While many exchanges, including Coinbase, FalconX, Kraken and OKX, have obtained licenses to operate after the June 30 deadline, the absence of others could significantly impact the region's crypto market.
Related: Binance faces EU service limits next week as MiCA rules take effect
While Bybit moves to limit its services in the EEA, the company is ramping up business in the Middle East.
Derek Dai, Bybit’s head for the Middle East and North Africa, said at a Tel Aviv event on Sunday that the company was stepping up efforts to build in the region as it restricted certain services for EU users.
Bybit MENA head Derek Dai (left) and Collider partner Eylon Aviv (right) at Sunday's event in Tel Aviv. Source: Cointelegraph
“Our business strategy for MENA has been to differentiate marketing and business plans to make sure that each group of customers are well served,” said Dai. “We are creating halal products that meet the needs of more conservative customers in a number of the Arabic countries while focusing on derivative products that are of interest to younger investors in Morocco who are starting to develop their trading skills and interests.”
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