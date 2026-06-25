Users seek clarity on staking and trading

Source: IT_Tech_PL
Multiple MiCA-licensed CASPs including Revolut and OKX have been actively recruiting new users in EU member states ahead of next week's deadline.
Some Binance users have raised concerns over how specific services will be handled once EU service restrictions take effect after the MiCA transition ends.
In public replies on social media, users asked what will happen to staked crypto assets on Binance after the deadline, reflecting uncertainty around whether yield-generating positions will be affected by the upcoming service changes.
Source: Filipebinance
In response, a Binance representative said user balances “remain available and safe as always,” but did not provide specific details on how staking rewards or active positions will be treated under the restricted-services phase.
Views across the crypto industry differ on how significant the upcoming MiCA transition will be for existing Binance users in the European Union.
Dominik Tomczyk, CEO of SIA AlphaRoute, operating as Kanga Exchange EU, told Cointelegraph that non-licensed platforms may still continue serving existing users under the legal concept of “reverse solicitation.” He said that, from a user perspective, “nothing will change,” apart from restrictions on marketing and user acquisition within the EU.
Sławomir Zawadzki, co-CEO of Kanga Exchange, said existing users are unlikely to see major disruptions. He also suggested that much of the concern around MiCA-related changes is being overstated, adding that competitive positioning may be shaping parts of the public narrative.
One Binance EU user told Cointelegraph they were not overly concerned about the MiCA deadline, pointing to Binance’s liquidity and proof-of-reserves reporting. “I'll honestly continue using Binance until I see evidence of a potential enforcement action,” the person said.
Another user said the impact on Binance EU users would depend on how heavily they rely on the platform. They noted that their primary use of the platform is as a trading gateway and would switch to another exchange if needed, while suggesting the biggest disruption would likely affect active traders and users with large balances on the platform.
Related: EUR trading accounts for 1% of Binance spot volume, CryptoQuant says
According to media reports, Binance’s global client base counts at least 300 million customers, while the app was downloaded more than 4 million times in the EU last year.
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