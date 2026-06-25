Binance will limit EU onboarding and services from July 1 under MiCA rules after failing to gain authorization from a member state, while withdrawals remain available for users.

Binance has notified European Union users that access to key services will be restricted after the exchange failed to secure Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) authorization from a member state before a July 1 deadline.

Those restrictions include halting the onboarding of new EU users and limiting certain services for EU-based accounts effective July 1, according to exchange notices shared by users on social media.

The notices said users will still be able to withdraw their assets after that date, stating that “all digital assets are still available for withdrawal,” in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

The move marks one of the first major transitions under the EU’s MiCA framework after Binance announced it withdrew its MiCA license application in Greece on Wednesday.

Cointelegraph approached Binance for comment on its plans but did not receive a response prior to the time of publication.

Binance advises moving funds to self-custodial wallets or other exchanges

In circulating notices, Binance told users they may move assets to self-custody wallets or transfer funds to other crypto asset service providers (CASPs).

The exchange operator said the transition is intended to be an “orderly process” aimed at minimizing disruption to users, with services reduced to position management and withdrawals after the deadline.

Source: IT_Tech_PL

Multiple MiCA-licensed CASPs including Revolut and OKX have been actively recruiting new users in EU member states ahead of next week's deadline.

Users seek clarity on staking and trading

Some Binance users have raised concerns over how specific services will be handled once EU service restrictions take effect after the MiCA transition ends.

In public replies on social media, users asked what will happen to staked crypto assets on Binance after the deadline, reflecting uncertainty around whether yield-generating positions will be affected by the upcoming service changes.

Source: Filipebinance

In response, a Binance representative said user balances “remain available and safe as always,” but did not provide specific details on how staking rewards or active positions will be treated under the restricted-services phase.

Community divides over Binance user impact

Views across the crypto industry differ on how significant the upcoming MiCA transition will be for existing Binance users in the European Union.

Dominik Tomczyk, CEO of SIA AlphaRoute, operating as Kanga Exchange EU, told Cointelegraph that non-licensed platforms may still continue serving existing users under the legal concept of “reverse solicitation.” He said that, from a user perspective, “nothing will change,” apart from restrictions on marketing and user acquisition within the EU.

Sławomir Zawadzki, co-CEO of Kanga Exchange, said existing users are unlikely to see major disruptions. He also suggested that much of the concern around MiCA-related changes is being overstated, adding that competitive positioning may be shaping parts of the public narrative.

Mixed response from users

One Binance EU user told Cointelegraph they were not overly concerned about the MiCA deadline, pointing to Binance’s liquidity and proof-of-reserves reporting. “I'll honestly continue using Binance until I see evidence of a potential enforcement action,” the person said.

Another user said the impact on Binance EU users would depend on how heavily they rely on the platform. They noted that their primary use of the platform is as a trading gateway and would switch to another exchange if needed, while suggesting the biggest disruption would likely affect active traders and users with large balances on the platform.

Related: EUR trading accounts for 1% of Binance spot volume, CryptoQuant says

According to media reports, Binance’s global client base counts at least 300 million customers, while the app was downloaded more than 4 million times in the EU last year.

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