CFTC’s July 2023 fraud charges against Alex Mashinsky and Celsius Network. Source: CFTC
Celsius froze customer withdrawals in June 2022 and filed for bankruptcy the following month, disclosing a shortfall of more than $1 billion between its assets and liabilities.
As of August 2026, more than $3.4 billion had been distributed to Celsius creditors through the bankruptcy proceedings, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office.
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The New York agreement follows separate settlements with federal regulators earlier this year. In June, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) permanently barred Mashinsky from trading and registering with the agency. An April settlement with the Federal Trade Commission had already barred him from working in crypto and finance and required a $10 million payment, along with a largely suspended $4.72 billion judgment.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also reached an agreement in principle with Mashinsky in September to settle its separate civil lawsuit, which a federal judge dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 29 pending finalization of the settlement.
Since May, Mashinsky has been seeking to vacate his federal conviction and sentence, representing himself in the proceedings. Federal prosecutors opposed his motion in August, calling his arguments “without merit.”
A judge denied his request for discovery, and an Oct. 5 order left that decision unchanged. Mashinsky has until Dec. 11 to respond to the government’s opposition to his petition.
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