Ex-CFTC leader to leave Blockchain Association after CLARITY vote fails

Former CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger joined the Blockchain Association in 2025 after resigning during her second term at the federal commodities regulator.

Summer Mersinger, formerly a commissioner with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will step down as CEO of the Blockchain Association and leave the advocacy organization at year’s end after one of the group’s legislative priorities faced a significant setback in Congress.

On Friday, the Blockchain Association (BA) announced that Mersinger would step down as CEO on Oct. 16, when the group’s former chief executive, Kristin Smith, would return to lead the organization as interim CEO. Mersinger joined the Blockchain Association in June 2025 after leaving the CFTC three years before her second term as a commissioner was scheduled to end.

“I came here from the CFTC because I believed this industry deserved clear rules of the road and a credible, unified voice making the case for them in Washington,” said Mersinger on her departure from the BA.

The organization cited Mersinger’s efforts to advance the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins, or GENIUS Act, as well as helping to provide “regulatory clarity at the [Securities and Exchange Commission] and CFTC.”

Notably, the organization did not mention the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act under consideration in the Senate, which the BA repeatedly pushed lawmakers to support. The bill failed to gain enough votes from Democrats and Republicans in a cloture motion earlier this month, which many experts expect will leave the legislation in limbo until 2027.

The Blockchain Association did not immediately respond to questions about Mersinger’s plans for 2027.

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