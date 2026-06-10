Signing ceremony of the MoU between Chainalysis and the Korean National Police Agency. Source: Chainalysis
In April, crypto theft linked to North Korea topped $578 million, largely from attacks targeting Kelp DAO and the Drift Protocol. Research from CrowdStrike found that North Korea-affiliated hackers were responsible for $2 billion in crypto losses in 2025, up 51% from the year before.
Related: South Korea police raid Bithumb over lawmaker hiring favoritism probe: Report
The agreement will give the KNPA access to personalized training content by Chainalysis, along with professional certification programs and practical training.
“To investigate these cases effectively, Korean investigators need global visibility into illicit fund flows,” Chainalysis said.
Chainalysis has aided South Korean investigators for years. In September, police in Seoul dismantled an international hacking organization that had stolen approximately $30 million. The investigation began in South Korea but eventually saw investigators track the target to Thailand.
The MoU comes weeks after South Korean police launched a special multi-agency task force to tackle crypto-based money laundering, called the Money Laundering Eradication Task Force, which is led by the Economic Crime Investigation Division.
Magazine: North Korea denies crypto hacks, Upbit’s bank tests Ripple: Asia Express
More on the subject