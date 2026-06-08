Bithumb under regulatory watch

Bithumb is one of South Korea's largest exchanges. Source: Bithumb
Police previously called executives from crypto exchanges in for questioning as witnesses in February, and earlier carried out a separate search and seizure at Bithumb’s headquarters and Bithumb Financial Tower.
Related: South Korea police probe Polymarket users over illegal gambling claims: Report
Investigators continued gathering testimony in April by questioning additional individuals connected to Bithumb.
Kim was also questioned in April over 13 separate allegations, including claims tied to nomination bribery, employment-related favors involving his son and alleged requests connected to a university transfer.
Authorities have not announced whether further summonses are planned. During his sixth appearance before investigators, Kim said he was confident he would be cleared of wrongdoing.
Bithumb has faced regulatory scrutiny in South Korea over Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and compliance deficiencies, including a $24.5 million fine and a six-month partial suspension order issued in March by financial regulators following inspections in 2025.
The enforcement action stemmed from findings of Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML shortcomings and included restrictions on certain services, particularly related to onboarding new users, as part of the broader penalty package.
In late April, a South Korean court temporarily blocked the implementation of that suspension order after Bithumb challenged the regulator’s decision, pausing enforcement while legal proceedings continue.
Cointelegraph reached out to Bithumb for comment but did not receive a response by publication.
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