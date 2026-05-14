North Korean hackers infiltrate crypto projects online and offline

The countries most targeted by DPRK hackers. Source: CrowdStrike
The report highlights the growing threat of state-affiliated hacking groups targeting cryptocurrency users and industry companies through cybersecurity threats and social engineering scams designed to steal funds and sensitive information.
Related: US sentences ‘laptop farmers’ tied to North Korean IT worker scheme
In April, the Ethereum Foundation, the organization that oversees development of the Ethereum ecosystem, identified 100 DPRK-backed hackers and threat actors who infiltrated crypto projects.
Typically, these threat actors are remote hires; however, in April 2025, the Drift Protocol decentralized crypto exchange was infiltrated and compromised by DPRK-affiliated technology workers, who met with the Drift Protocol development team.
The Drift Protocol team said that they met the threat actors during a “major” cryptocurrency industry conference and built a working relationship with them over six months.
Source: Drift Protocol
During the collaboration, the hackers deployed malware, which compromised Drift Protocol developer machines and caused $280 million in losses.
“It is important to note that the individuals who appeared in person were not North Korean nationals,” the Drift team said, adding, “DPRK threat actors operating at this level are known to deploy third-party intermediaries to conduct face-to-face relationship-building.”
During that same month, Onchain sleuth ZachXBT also documented a group of North Korean information technology (IT) workers who were making $1 million per month working at technology companies.
Magazine: North Korea denies crypto hacks, Upbit’s bank tests Ripple: Asia Express
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