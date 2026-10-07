Shayne Coplan, CEO of Polymarket, speaking at Token2049 Singapore. Photo: Aubrey Paller/Cointelegraph
Polymarket’s growing user adoption signals that some traders are looking for wagers with more predictable odds, rather than the next big cryptocurrency, according to Coplan.
“On Polymarket, if you’re trading these markets, there’s no exponential upside,” explained Coplan, adding that informed traders continue taking these bets to wager on future events with more predictable odds.
Polymarket ranks as the second-largest prediction market, with $1.21 billion in prediction volume over the past seven days, according to DefiLlama data. Biggest market Kalshi logged $2.3 billion.
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Still, a December report from 10x Research argued that prediction markets are becoming the new battleground of the crypto economy, where data-driven “elite” traders profit from the “information asymmetry” and spreads caused by casual investors seeking a quick buck.
The growth of prediction markets has also attracted increasing regulatory scrutiny in the US. On Aug. 14, JPMorgan Chase reportedly ended a banking relationship with Polymarket over regulatory concerns but said it remains keen on a potential underwriting role should Polymarket seek to go public.
More than a dozen US states have taken legal action against Polymarket, Kalshi, or both over sports event contracts, while authorities in several countries have also blocked or restricted access to Polymarket.
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