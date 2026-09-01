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Written by Zoltan Vardaistaff writerReviewed by Robert Lakinstaff editor

Trump Jr.-linked 1789 Capital leads Polymarket’s $1B raise: Report

Latest NewsPublishedSep 1, 2026

Donald Trump Jr.-linked 1789 Capital will reportedly lead a $1 billion investment round into Polymarket, which would value the platform at $21 billion, just below Kalshi’s $22 billion valuation.

Donald Trump Jr.-linked investment firm 1789 Capital is reportedly investing about $300 million in Polymarket, a blockchain-based prediction market.

1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner, will make the $300 million investment as part of a $1 billion round that would value Polymarket at $21 billion, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. 

The investment would bring 1789 Capital’s total investment in Polymarket to about $500 million and make it one of the platform’s largest backers.

Cointelegraph has approached 1789 Capital and Polymarket for comment.

ICE remains Polymarket’s largest disclosed investor. In a July 30 10-Q filing, ICE said it had invested a combined $1.6 billion in Polymarket preferred shares. The holdings had a carrying value of approximately $2 billion as of June 30 and represented about 22% of outstanding shares, or 14% on a fully diluted basis.

Polymarket reportedly started talks to raise $400 million in fresh capital in April, when it was seeking to raise the funds at a potential $15 billion valuation, below the $22 billion valuation of its main competitor, Kalshi.

Prediction markets are facing increasing regulatory scrutiny in the US and worldwide. On Aug. 14, JPMorgan Chase reportedly ended a banking relationship with Polymarket over regulatory concerns but said it remains keen on a potential underwriting role should Polymarket attempt to go public. 

More than a dozen US states have taken legal action against Polymarket, Kalshi, or both over sports event contracts, while authorities in several countries have also blocked or restricted access to Polymarket

Related: NY judge denies CFTC motion to halt enforcement action against Kalshi

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