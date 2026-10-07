The partnership with SAP-backed Tereina will let businesses send and receive Circle’s stablecoins from within the financial software they already use.

Circle is bringing its USDC and EURC stablecoins into enterprise payment workflows through a partnership with Tereina, a financial services company backed by German enterprise software giant SAP.

The integration will allow businesses using SAP’s financial software to send and receive USDC and EURC within the applications they already use to manage payments. USDC will be the preferred stablecoin for dollar-denominated transactions, while EURC will be available for euro-denominated payments.

Source: Circle

Tereina provides payment infrastructure that companies can embed into business software, allowing them to make payments without switching to a separate financial platform. Tereina and Circle said they plan to test the stablecoin integration with customers over the coming months, including for global payments and treasury operations.

SAP’s ecosystem generates 84% of global commerce, according to the announcement, giving the integration a potentially broad enterprise reach.

The move comes less than a month after Circle launched the mainnet of Arc, its layer-1 blockchain focused on stablecoin payments and financial markets. Arc uses USDC for transaction fees and supports more than 20 fiat-backed stablecoins, including USDC and EURC.

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