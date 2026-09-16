Circle’s Arc mainnet is live with USDC for transaction fees, support for more than 20 fiat stablecoins and links to over 20 blockchains.

USDC issuer Circle has launched the mainnet of Arc, a layer-1 (L1) blockchain targeting stablecoin payments and financial markets, particularly agentic transactions.

Arc uses USDC as its native gas asset and offers Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility and deterministic sub-second settlement finality, according to an Arc blog post on Wednesday.

The network supports more than 20 fiat stablecoins, including USDC, EURC, JPYC, KRW1 and TRYB, while tokenized assets including BlackRock’s BUIDL and Circle’s USYC are available natively on Arc. Arc also offers interoperability with more than 20 blockchains through Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) and Gateway.

CEO Jeremy Allaire called Arc “the single most significant launch in Circle’s history since USDC itself.” Separately, Circle said in a post on X that Arc was built for “programmable money, global markets, and agentic economic activity,” describing the network as stablecoin-native infrastructure for developers and institutions.

The launch follows Arc’s public testnet debut in October 2025, when Circle said more than 100 companies were participating, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard and Visa.

Circle said in August that more than 100 institutional and ecosystem builders had participated in Arc’s private mainnet ahead of the public launch.

Arc said it ultimately plans to broaden participation in network operations and explore a transition from Proof of Authority to Proof of Stake in 2027. Circle also completed the genesis mint of 10 billion ARC tokens this week but said the mint does not represent a commitment to launch the token publicly.

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