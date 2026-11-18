CoinShares sells all treasury ETH, halves SOL holdings for buybacks
The October sales raised $19.3 million, nearly half the $40 million CoinShares can spend on buybacks before its next annual meeting.
European digital asset manager CoinShares sold its entire Ether treasury position and half of its Solana treasury holdings in October, raising $19.3 million to fund share buybacks.
CoinShares raised $16.6 million from the Ether sale and $2.7 million from the Solana sale, the company said in its third-quarter results on Wednesday.
CoinShares reported treasury holdings of 6,562 Ether (ETH) at a fair value of $17.6 million and 50,213 Solana (SOL) valued at $5.9 million as of Sept. 30. The company also held 235 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $19.6 million at quarter-end.
CoinShares’ board approved up to $40 million in buybacks on Oct. 22 under a five-year authorization that shareholders granted in September. The authorization covers up to 32.9 million shares, or 25% of shares outstanding. The $40 million program runs until the company’s next annual meeting, expected in the second quarter of 2027.
“That’s nearly half of the $40 million authorized by the Board and gives us the flexibility to act when conditions allow,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, co-founder, president and CEO of CoinShares, referring to the sale proceeds in a Wednesday press release.
CoinShares also reported $7.4 billion in total assets under management, up from $5.5 billion at the end of June, driven by rising crypto prices and $125 million in net inflows during the quarter. Revenue fell 45% from a year earlier to $27.7 million, including $19.1 million in asset management fees.
CoinShares’ shares fell 5.41% to close at $3.15 on Tuesday, ahead of the earnings report, leaving them down 63% from their $8.61 close on the company’s April 1 Nasdaq debut.
Related: Crypto adoption blooming in Germany, while UK is falling ‘behind,’ says CoinShares researcher