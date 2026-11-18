European digital asset manager CoinShares sold its entire Ether treasury position and half of its Solana treasury holdings in October, raising $19.3 million to fund share buybacks.

CoinShares raised $16.6 million from the Ether sale and $2.7 million from the Solana sale, the company said in its third-quarter results on Wednesday.

CoinShares reported treasury holdings of 6,562 Ether (ETH) at a fair value of $17.6 million and 50,213 Solana (SOL) valued at $5.9 million as of Sept. 30. The company also held 235 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $19.6 million at quarter-end.

CoinShares’ board approved up to $40 million in buybacks on Oct. 22 under a five-year authorization that shareholders granted in September. The authorization covers up to 32.9 million shares, or 25% of shares outstanding. The $40 million program runs until the company’s next annual meeting, expected in the second quarter of 2027.

“That’s nearly half of the $40 million authorized by the Board and gives us the flexibility to act when conditions allow,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, co-founder, president and CEO of CoinShares, referring to the sale proceeds in a Wednesday press release.

CoinShares also reported $7.4 billion in total assets under management, up from $5.5 billion at the end of June, driven by rising crypto prices and $125 million in net inflows during the quarter. Revenue fell 45% from a year earlier to $27.7 million, including $19.1 million in asset management fees.

CoinShares’ shares fell 5.41% to close at $3.15 on Tuesday, ahead of the earnings report, leaving them down 63% from their $8.61 close on the company’s April 1 Nasdaq debut.

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