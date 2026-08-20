While Webull reported a record $198 million in second-quarter revenue, cryptocurrency trading only generated about $2.25 million of the quarter’s revenue stream.

Webull said Wednesday that cryptocurrency trading accounted for $2.25 million, or a little over 1% of the platform’s record $198 million revenue for the second quarter of 2026.

Revenue for the period was up 51% year-over-year, according to online brokerage and digital trading platform’s Wednesday earnings release.

That’s as equity and options trading generated $112 million of the quarterly income, or about 56% of the total $198 million.

“For the first time, probably in the last nine months, I am starting to see the clouds start to part in the crypto business, and that is a very positive thing,” Webull president and director Anthony Michael Denier said during a Wednesday earnings call. He added that the company was in the process of gradually rolling out crypto deposit and withdrawal capabilities.

Online brokerage Robinhood also posted record quarterly results on July 30, but its crypto transaction revenue fell 38% to $100 million, from about $160 million a year earlier.

Cointelegraph has approached Webull for more details about its cryptocurrency trading revenue compared to previous quarters.

The platform’s quarterly revenue came in slightly above Wall Street consensus of $194.5 million, according to analyst estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance. Webull’s stock price rose 8.9% on Wednesday and was up nearly 15% in pre-market activity on Thursday, changing hands at $9.98 a share as of 10:37 am UTC.

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