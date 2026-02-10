Crypto miner and manufacturer Canaan fell 6.9% on the Nasdaq on Tuesday despite reporting a 121.1% year-on-year increase in revenue to $196.3 million in the fourth quarter, driven by an increase in hardware sales and stronger mining performance.

Canaan reported that its Bitcoin (BTC) mining revenue rose 98.5% year-on-year to $30.4 million, helping boost its Bitcoin treasury to a record 1,750 BTC, valued at nearly $120 million, while the company also increased its Ether (ETH) holdings to 3,950 ETH, worth $7.9 million.

The revenue figure is Canaan’s highest quarterly posting in three years, and was also driven by Bitcoin mining machine sales, with the company shipping a record 14.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of computing power during the quarter.

Canaan’s 2025 performance snapshot following its Q4 financial report. Source: Canaan

Canaan said computing power sales were supported by a “milestone order” from a US-based institutional miner, helping it set a new quarterly record for computing power sales and achieve a 60% year-on-year increase.

On the mining front, the Singapore-based company said it expanded its installed hashrate to 9.91 EH/s, with 7.65 EH/s operational during the quarter.

Bitcoin network hashrate has fallen from a record 1,150 EH/s in mid-October to 980 EH/s as miners continue to unplug unprofitable machines and pivot to AI and high-performance computing.

Despite the strong Q4 performance, Canaan (CAN) shares tanked another 6.87% to $0.56, Google Finance data shows, making it one of the lowest performers among the 15 largest Bitcoin miners by market cap.

Canaan’s change in share price over the last 12 months. Source: Google Finance



Canaan’s risk of Nasdaq delisting worsens

At its current price of $0.56, the company is now down 18.1% year-to-date and 70.2% over the last 12 months.

On Jan. 16, Canaan said it received a letter from the Nasdaq warning that it must increase its share price to above $1 to meet the stock exchange’s minimum bid rule or risk being delisted.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs extend rebound as $145M in fresh inflows hit market



The Nasdaq gave the Singapore company 180 days, until July 13, to regain compliance with the rule, which requires its closing bid price to hit at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. Canaan last closed above $1 on Nov. 28, 2025.

Magazine: 6 weirdest devices people have used to mine Bitcoin and crypto