The European Central Bank proposed accessibility standards for its planned digital euro app, saying it would be one of several ways users could access basic digital euro services.

The European Central Bank (ECB) said Thursday its planned digital euro app will exceed the accessibility requirements of the European Accessibility Act.

The proposed design includes enhanced visual design, full keyboard navigation, screen-reader support, time-out warnings, simplified language, error prevention and reduced motion settings, among other accessibility features, the ECB said in a Thursday release.

The ECB first described the standalone digital euro app in an October 2025 progress report, saying it would serve as a fallback if bank apps failed and allow users to switch payment service providers without learning a new application. The report said both bank and non-bank payment service providers opposed mandatory support for the standalone app.

The digital euro is the European Union’s proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), designed to complement cash by providing a public digital payment option across the euro area.

On July 14, the ECB selected 36 payment service providers to participate in a 12-month pilot scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, testing the system before any decision on issuance.

The digital euro has drawn criticism from some privacy advocates and lawmakers, who argue a CBDC could enable greater government surveillance of payments, while the ECB has said it will include privacy safeguards.

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