EU lawmakers push crypto onto anti-corruption agenda

MEPs also called for stronger asset recovery, while the Commission plans to adopt its first anti-corruption strategy by the end of this year.

Lawmakers are urging the European Commission to address corruption risks linked to crypto assets, opaque ownership structures and digital tools in its upcoming anti-corruption strategy.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Thursday also called for stronger efforts to trace, freeze, confiscate and recover criminal proceeds.

Parliament adopted a nonbinding resolution Thursday outlining its priorities for the EC’s anti-corruption strategy.

That strategy is intended to complement the European Union’s anti-corruption directive, which entered into force in May. The directive harmonizes definitions of corruption offenses and minimum penalties across the bloc.

Beyond asset recovery, MEPs called for stricter rules on public procurement and grants, more harmonized standards for conflicts of interest, clearer lobbying rules and common rules for political financing. They also urged stronger protections for whistleblowers and investigative journalists.

The Commission plans to adopt its anti-corruption strategy by the end of 2026.

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