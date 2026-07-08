So-called “chat control” rules could be revived in the EU, with lawmakers again set to vote on the legislation Thursday.

EU lawmakers are set to vote again on controversial legislation dubbed “chat control” by its critics, which would allow tech firms to scan messages for child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament voted through a rarely used urgent procedure that will bring lawmakers to a vote Thursday on whether to extend the legal framework, which expired in early April.

“Today's vote violates our own rules of procedure, the European Parliament decided to use an urgent procedure for Chat Control 1.0,” Pirate Party MEP Markéta Gregorová said on Tuesday. “This means that on Thursday, we will once again vote on extending the derogation that allowed online platforms to scan our private communications.”

The upcoming vote could revive the so-called “chat control” rules that are controversial among privacy and cryptography advocates, as tech companies must scan end-to-end encrypted messages.

Since the legal framework expired in April, messaging platforms such as WhatsApp have been allowed to take their own voluntary measures to seek out those sharing abusive material.

Rejecting proposal requires absolute majority

Gregorová said rejecting or amending the proposal will require an absolute majority of 361 votes in Parliament.

The vote Tuesday narrowly passed, with 331 in favor, 304 against and 11 abstaining.

In March, Parliament rejected a temporary extension of the scheme proposed by the European Commission while a new version of the law was under discussion, in a vote of 311 against, 228 for and 92 abstaining.

Euronews reported Tuesday that the latest proposal was revived by the European People's Party, the largest group in Parliament, which largely voted against the measure in March because of amendments that restricted the scope of the chat scans.

However, European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber has been looking for ways to push through the extension without changes.

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“The European People's Party is abusing its position as the largest political group to bring back, through a procedural loophole, a proposal that Parliament had already rejected,” Gregorová said. “This is unprecedented.”

EU member states agreed to reinstate an interim “chat control” measure last month, which would allow service providers to detect, report, and remove abusive material until 2028.

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