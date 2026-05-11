Desktop browsers initially targeted

To complete mobile verification, one must use a compatible mobile device that includes Google Play Services version 25.41.30 or greater or iOS version 15.0 or greater, states Google on its website.
The team at GrapheneOS explained that the move would impact Microsoft Windows or other operating systems not certified by Google or Apple. The prompt is primarily going to be shown on desktop platforms, but could be expanded, it said.
“Their plan requires having a certified Android device or iOS device to pass this on a desktop,” they added.
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“Control over reCAPTCHA puts Google in a position where they can require having either iOS or a certified Android device to use an enormous amount of the web.”
Google attempted something similar in 2023 with a system called “Web Environment Integrity (WEI),” which would have let the company decide which devices were “real enough” to access the web, wrote International Cyber Digest.
“Standards bodies and the public pushed back hard, and Google killed it. Three years later, the same idea is back, just hidden behind a QR code instead of a browser feature,” they added.
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