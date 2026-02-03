Cointelegraph
Brian Quarmby
Written by Brian Quarmby,Contributor
Felix Ng
Reviewed by Felix Ng,Staff Editor

Tether first announced plans for an open-source mining OS in June last year as it wanted Bitcoin miners to "enter the game" without expensive third-party vendors.

Tether releases open-source operating system for Bitcoin mining
Stablecoin issuer Tether has released its open-source Bitcoin mining software, describing it as a means to simplify and scale Bitcoin mining while promoting further decentralization in the sector.

In a post on X on Monday, Tether announced the rollout of MiningOS (MOS), stating that the software stack is a modular, scalable operating system built for use by anyone from hobbyists up to large-scale institutions. 

“The mining industry has long been limited by closed systems and proprietary tools. MiningOS changes that — introducing transparency, openness, and collaboration into the core of Bitcoin infrastructure,” Tether stated on its new MOS website

“No black boxes. No lock-in. No Limits,” Tether added. 

Tether’s MiningOS provides a self-hosted mining architecture that communicates with other devices via an integrated peer-to-peer network.

The service is accompanied by a platform that enables miners to simply adjust settings to suit their scale and output requirements. 

Alongside Tether’s announcement, CEO Paolo Ardoino said MiningOS is a “complete operational platform that can scale from a home setup to industrial grade site, even across multiple geographies.”

Source: Paolo Ardoino 

Tether initially announced plans for an open-source Bitcoin mining OS in June last year, with the firm highlighting the importance of new miners being “able to enter the game and compete” without dependence on expensive third-party vendors.

Tether joins other big names in crypto, such as Jack Dorsey’s Block, in releasing an open-source Bitcoin mining stack. However, unlike Block’s software, which is designed to work specifically with its own mining hardware, Tether’s MiningOS is said to be built for compatibility with a wide range of infrastructure. 

“MiningOS is open source under the Apache 2.0 License — free to use, free to build on, free to improve. Built on Holepunch P2P protocols — meaning no centralised services, no backdoors, and no third-party dependencies,” Tether said. 

The move from Tether marks another significant effort by the firm beyond stablecoins. Tether made a series of investments across 2025, spanning tokenization, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance and also became a stronger hoarder of gold and Bitcoin. 

