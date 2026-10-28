Stock exchange operator Euronext suspended CoinShares’ Zcash exchange-traded product (ETP) on Wednesday, when it was scheduled to debut for trading on Euronext Paris.

In a Wednesday notice, the exchange operator said the CoinShares Zcash ETP (ZCSH) was suspended from trading on Euronext Paris until further notice. The notice did not provide a reason for the decision.

CoinShares’ Zcash ETP will remain suspended until “standard settlement operations can be fully supported by the Central Securities Depository (CSD),” Euronext’s press and communications manager, Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella, told Cointelegraph, adding that the measure was strictly limited to “operational settlement requirements.”

The suspension notice delays what would have been the fourth Zcash-based ETP listed in Europe. Other companies that launched Zcash ETPs earlier this year include 21Shares, Virtune and Valor.

CoinShares announced the planned launch of its ZCASH ETP on Euronext Paris earlier on Wednesday. Cointelegraph contacted CoinShares for comment on the matter but did not receive a response by publication.

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