The crypto-focused companies announced separate acquisitions as demand for power-intensive AI and digital infrastructure continues to grow.

Crypto companies continued to expand their physical footprint in Texas, with Galaxy Digital and MARA Holdings announcing separate land acquisitions tied to AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and Bitcoin mining infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Galaxy Digital, a crypto financial services and infrastructure company, said it acquired a 500-acre site in McGregor, Texas, where it plans to build its second AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in the state. The project is expected to launch with 74 megawatts of power capacity before expanding in later phases.

MARA Holdings, a Bitcoin miner and digital infrastructure company, separately announced an agreement to acquire a 1,200-acre powered site in Matagorda County with access to up to 2 gigawatts of power capacity. The company said it intends to develop the site for AI and HPC workloads as well as bitcoin mining.

The announcements came the same day that Meta Platforms disclosed plans for a $14 billion AI data center campus in El Paso, adding to a wave of large-scale infrastructure investments in Texas.

Texas has emerged as a key destination for data center and crypto infrastructure projects because of its large power market, relatively low electricity costs and the availability of land suitable for large-scale developments. The state’s independent ERCOT grid has also attracted developers seeking access to substantial power capacity.

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