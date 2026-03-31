Galaxy Digital has introduced a Solana staking feature on its GalaxyOne retail platform, furthering its push into consumer crypto services amid intensifying competition among all-in-one trading apps.

In a Tuesday announcement, Galaxy said GalaxyOne users can now stake Solana (SOL) directly through the app, earning up to 6.5% in variable annual rewards. The yield is not fixed and depends on network conditions, validator performance and overall staking participation, meaning actual returns may fluctuate over time.

The rollout reflects a broader industry shift toward integrating yield-generating products into retail platforms, allowing users to earn passive income on idle crypto holdings rather than simply holding or trading them.

To attract early users, Galaxy is waiving commissions on staking until the end of the year — a temporary incentive that suggests the company is prioritizing user acquisition over near-term revenue from the product.

Galaxy already operates institutional-grade Solana validators — infrastructure that helps secure the network by processing transactions and validating blocks.

In proof-of-stake systems like Solana, users delegate their tokens to these validators, which in turn distribute a share of staking rewards. By integrating this capability into GalaxyOne, the company is effectively extending its existing infrastructure business to retail customers.

The move positions Galaxy more directly against platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood, which offer bundled services including trading, custody and staking. As staking becomes a standard feature across crypto apps, competition is increasingly shifting toward fees, user experience and regulatory access.

Related: SEC approval sought for JitoSOL Solana-based liquid staking token ETF

Institutional demand supports staking narrative

Solana staking continues to draw investor interest despite a sharp decline in price amid broader weakness across the crypto market.

Institutional participation has rebounded recently, as staking-based investment products gain traction. The debut of Solana-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including those with liquid staking strategies, has given investors exposure to both price movements and onchain yield.

Solana traded near $250 in September but has since fallen by roughly 67%. Despite the drawdown, staking activity has held up, indicating continued demand for yield.

Inflows into Solana ETFs over the past month. Source: Coinglass

Bohdan Opryshko, co-founder and chief operating officer of Everstake, which operates validator infrastructure across multiple proof-of-stake networks, said both retail and institutional participants are increasingly “treating Solana as a yield-generating asset rather than a speculative trade.”

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