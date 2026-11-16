Germany’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill that would let customs authorities temporarily freeze cryptocurrency and other high-value assets suspected of having unlawful origins without first opening a criminal investigation.

The Bundestag passed the customs reform bill on Friday as part of a wider effort to combat money laundering and organized crime. The proposed procedure would target assets worth more than 100,000 euros and explicitly mentions cryptocurrencies.

Under the bill’s text approved by lawmakers, authorities would be able to hold assets for up to 30 days where there are factual indications of unlawful origins, according to a translated version. However, filing an application for confiscation could suspend those deadlines pending a court decision, and in contested cases, a court would have to be satisfied that the assets were of unlawful origin before ordering confiscation, effectively putting the burden of proof on the crypto holder.

German Social Democratic Party lawmaker Ingo Vogel said that the powers would allow authorities to pursue suspicious assets even when there are not yet grounds to open a criminal case, according to the Bundestag’s summary of the debate on the bill.

The bill still requires consent from the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house of parliament, and is intended to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Lawyers challenge asset seizure powers

Germany’s Federal Bar Association, known as BRAK, previously opposed the government’s draft in an Oct. 28 statement, warning that the meaning of unlawful origin is too vague and risks treating missing records as evidence of illicit wealth.

The association pointed to assets inherited through generations as one example where owners may lack a paper trail. It also questioned what the administrative process would add to Germany’s existing criminal confiscation rules.

German blockchain industry association Bundesblock also raised concerns about the treatment of digital assets in a March 31 submission on an earlier draft. It warned at the time that blockchain analysis should not automatically be treated as proof of ownership or control, and that incorrect wallet attribution could even infringe fundamental rights.

Related: Crypto adoption blooming in Germany, while UK is falling ‘behind,’ says CoinShares researcher

Movie2k judge proposes Bitcoin deal

Germany has already carried out large crypto seizures under existing law. As Cointelegraph reported, Saxony authorities sold 49,858 Bitcoin (BTC) linked to the Movie2k piracy investigation in 2024, raising about 2.6 billion euros, or $2.8 billion. At the time, prosecutors said the proceeds remained secured pending a court ruling on confiscation.

In a recent development, local outlet MDR reported on Friday that a Leipzig judge proposed ending proceedings against the main defendant in exchange for 40,000 BTC and a payment of 38 million euros for the potential victims. The proposal remains under consideration.

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