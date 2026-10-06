Hong Kong regulators plan to establish a licensing regime for four categories, including digital asset trading, custody, advisory and management services.

The Hong Kong government reaffirmed its plans to submit an amendment bill before the end of 2026 to establish licensing regimes for digital asset trading, custody, advisory and management services as part of its broader crypto licensing bill.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong, Christopher Hui, told a Monday policy briefing that the government will submit an amendment bill “within this year” to establish a broader framework for digital asset activities, according to a statement released by the Hong Kong government.

The secretary said the amendment bill covering the four categories will come in response to the “innovative developments” in financial technology.

In January, Hui revealed that regulators planned to submit a draft proposal related to crypto asset regulation before the end of 2026. He also said that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) had begun processing license applications for stablecoin issuers.

In April, the HKMA granted its first stablecoin issuer licenses to Anchorpoint Financial and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation.

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