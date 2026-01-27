Cointelegraph
Brian Quarmby
Written by Brian Quarmby,Contributor
Rahul Nambiampurath
Reviewed by Rahul Nambiampurath,Staff Editor

Hyperliquid HIP-3 open-interest hits $793M on commodities surge

Hyperliquid's HIP-3, also known as "Builder Deployed Perpetuals," lets anyone who stakes 500,000 HYPE to create a new perpetual futures market on the Hyperliquid blockchain.

News

Layer-1 blockchain network Hyperliquid has seen an explosion in trading through “Builder-Deployed Perpetuals” this month, hitting a new all-time high in open interest on Monday.

In a post on X, Hyperliquid attributed the rapid adoption of HIP-3 — a permissionless market creation framework — to a surge in commodities trading.

“HIP-3 open interest reached an all-time high of $790M, driven recently by a surge in commodities trading. HIP-3 OI has been hitting new ATHs each week. A month ago, HIP-3 OI was $260M.”

Source: Hyperliquid

HIP-3 was a Hyperliquid improvement proposal that went live in mid-October. Its introduction enables builders to launch perpetual futures contracts for any asset with a price feed.

A key requirement for anyone launching a perpetual swap on Hyperliquid is that they must have 500,000 HYPE staked on the network to deploy the contract. 

The surging trading activity on HIP-3 comes amid a precious metals boom, with gold and silver both continuing to breach new ATHs over the past few months. This week, gold broke the $5,000 price range for the first time in its history, while the crypto market has lagged. 

According to data from Flow Scan, HIP-3 has seen $25 billion worth of trading volume since launch.

The majority of activity is coming from markets launched by TradeXYZ, which accounts for over $22 billion. 

TradeXYZ was developed by Hyperunit, Hyperliquid’s tokenization arm. Its biggest markets are currently XYZ100 — an index tracking the top 100 companies, Silver and Nvidia, at $12.7 billion, $3.0 billion and $1.2 billion apiece. 

Its largest market, XYZ100, currently has $165.4 million worth of OI at the time of writing, representing 20% of the total $793.27 million OI on HIP-3. 

