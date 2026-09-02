HYPE treasury firm Hyperliquid Strategies boosts equity facility to $2.5B

The Nasdaq-listed company previously raised $647 million through the facility and accumulated about 29.3 million HYPE tokens.

HYPE treasury company Hyperliquid Strategies increased its equity facility with Chardan Capital Markets from $1 billion to $2.5 billion, giving the company additional capacity to raise capital through share sales.

In a Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Hyperliquid Strategies said it amended its October 2025 Chardan Equity Facility purchase agreement to increase the aggregate gross purchase price of newly issued common shares.

The agreement allows Hyperliquid Strategies to periodically direct Chardan, a New York-based investment bank and broker-dealer, to purchase shares subject to pricing, trading volume, and other conditions. Chardan can subsequently resell the shares in the public market.

The increased facility gives the company more potential funding for its HYPE-focused treasury strategy, but drawing on it would issue additional shares and could dilute existing shareholders. The $2.5 billion represents the maximum capacity rather than funds already raised.

Hyperliquid Strategies previously reported raising $647 million through the facility and expanding its treasury to about 29.3 million HYPE tokens.

The expansion follows renewed market interest in Hyperliquid. HYPE jumped more than 20% in August after US President Donald Trump said Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig was working to bring the decentralized trading platform into the US “in a fully compliant and legal fashion.”

Hyperliquid Strategies shares rose 30.4% following Trump’s remarks. Despite sharing the protocol’s name and holding its native token, the company says it is independent and not affiliated with Hyperliquid.

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