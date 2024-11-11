Blockchain protocol Immutable introduced a new feature to streamline players’ experiences in Web3 games by allowing transactions to occur in-game.

In a Nov. 11 announcement, Immutable said that Web3 gaming has faced disruptions, as players often have to approve transactions or interact with wallets outside of games. The new feature, Pre-Approved Transactions, lets developers integrate transaction approvals directly into a game’s interface.

In 2023, Immutable launched its Passport wallet infrastructure with Google and Apple log-in methods. The Web3 gaming project said that the feature lets users create and recover crypto wallets using Google or Apple accounts or with an email address.

With the newly announced feature, the company said it had eliminated the need for out-of-game signing and confirmation. The protocol said this could pave the way for advanced features like in-game item trading, crafting and marketplaces.

Web3 gaming should “feel just like traditional gaming”

Immutable said Web3 gaming should “feel just like traditional gaming,” immersive and uninterrupted. The Pre-Approved Transactions feature allows gamers a more seamless experience in trading items, purchasing from marketplaces or creating new game assets.

Immutable added that the feature will benefit Web3 game developers. Immutable wrote:

“By reducing friction in Web3 interactions, you can focus on building engaging gameplay mechanics rather than worrying about blockchain complexity. This leads to better player experiences, reduced support tickets, and increased player satisfaction.”

Benefits for Web3 game developers

The protocol said the implementation process requires minimal technical overhead and is straightforward, adding that developers would have control over the transaction interface, allowing them to match the look and feel of the game. At the same time, the system handles the blockchain interactions behind the scenes.

While the feature enhances players’ experiences within the Immutable ecosystem, it only works with game-issued assets. The protocol said this ensures it’s in a controlled and secure environment. Still, it is planning to expand its capabilities to support Immutable (IMX), USD Coin (USDC) and Ether (ETH).

